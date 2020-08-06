A letter to Ms. Reeder

I am writing to complain about the news media coverage of COVID-19 and the effect that it is having on our government and on our lives. It is the coverage I’m complaining about not the disease, if COVID-19 is in fact a disease.

Not that I’m a fan of, or in favor of, COVID-19 whatever it is, but the fact is that there has not been shown to be any proof that it is a disease. In fact, nothing has been shown but the fact that an unusually large number of people are dying, and that a majority of them are in their 80s and 90s. That is all we know for certain.

There has been rampant speculation put forward by the media, both in print and television, that COVID-19 is a disease and that the Chinese did it and that going outdoors does it and that wearing a mask that distorts sounds prevents its transmission.

Now it’s being suggested that maybe we should wait to have a national election until COVID-19, let’s do it.

Concern about the amorphous COVID-19, whatever it is, and the restrictions put on all people and activity in order to combat it, is ruining the economy and threatening to make China or some other country the world’s economic leader.

It’s time to stop letting something that nobody can even define determine the very fate of mankind. It’s time to forget about COVID-19 and get on with our lives. Let’s set a date certain within the next week to end all COVID-19 restrictions and resume normal life.

What do we have to lose? For most people, nothing. The people who are dying are mostly 80 and 90 years old. Those are people who are no longer working and creating wealth. They are making the best arrangement possible to use up the wealth they have created as slowly as possible, so that they can continue to live and breathe until they die.

They don’t have plans for their future, because they have no incentive to take risks or to improve the conditions of a life which consists of living additional days identical to the days they lived last month.

Some younger people are affected by COVID-19, but it is rarely fatal. Surely sick days are preferable to a waning economy, and a future living in a second-class nation.

Bill McKim, age 88