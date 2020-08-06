Re: 'Kicking It at a dude ranch' [Village News, 7/23/20]

I saw the title of the article and the beautiful photo of Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal and her horse and was immediately drawn to it. As a horse owner I love to read about locals going on trips with their horses or to visit horse ranches. To say that I was surprised and saddened by the article is an understatement.

What gives Mrs. Youngman-Westphal the right to declare that “real people” do not live in California? Has she taken a look around during this time of crisis to see how many Californians are trying their best to keep their heads above water, while others who are more fortunate are supporting local charities by donating their time and/or money? That is what “real people” who are residents of California do.

Adding insult to injury, she then goes on to say that “every person in Virginia City carried a placard, bumper sticker, sign and/or banner pledging support for President Donald Trump and his reelection.” Supporting the current president does not in any way make you more patriotic than someone who does not.

I honestly can’t believe you printed this article. What was its purpose? I am a proud citizen of the U.S. and so very proud to live in California. Also, I am pretty sure I am a “real person” as I get to vote too.

Joanne Deltra Jones