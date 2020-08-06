Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Don Thompson
The Associated Press 

California governor is cautiously upbeat as virus numbers ease

 
California appears to be getting a grip on a resurgence of the coronavirus, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday, Aug. 3, though he warned the state is a long way from reopening some of the businesses it shuttered for a second time in July because of rising infections and hospitalizations.

The average weekly number of positive tests is down by a fifth, to 7,764 from its peak of nearly 9,900 a week ago. The seven-day rate of tests coming back positive statewide had peaked at nearly 8% late last month but has fallen to 6.1%, he said, though the rate remains much higher in some hard-hit counties.

