Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Drug busts off San Diego coast net meth, marijuana

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 8/11/2020 at 10:07am



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Customs and Border Protection agents, along with the U.S. Coast Guard, intercepted two smuggling boats, arrested six people and seized roughly 528 pounds of methamphetamine and 941 pounds of marijuana off the coast of San Diego over the weekend, authorities reported Tuesday, Aug. 11.

The first apprehension happened around 1:10 a.m. Saturday, when agents detected a panga-style boat traveling northbound off the San Diego coast, according to CBP officials. The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Forrest Rednour helped CBP agents chase down the boat, which was eventually halted around 12 nautical miles west of Oceanside when agents fired shots into the suspects' engine.

Agents arrested four people from the roughly 28-foot boat and seized 528 pounds of methamphetamine.

The second seizure happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. Saturday, when the crew on U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Haddock responded to a report of a suspicious vessel and boarded a fishing boat that was docked at the San Diego Bay channel.

CBP agents also responded to the vessel and found two people who did not have proper documentation to be in the United States. The agents took the two into custody and towed the boat to U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Diego, where a canine team allegedly found 941 pounds of marijuana wrapped in cellophane packages in the boat's center console.

 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 08/11/2020 16:01