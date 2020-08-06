Hearings slated on utility public-safety power shut-offs

The California Public Utilities Commission will hold a remote public briefing Monday, Aug. 10, regarding utility officials’ preparations for the possibility of public-safety power shut-offs in the San Diego area during times of high wildfire risk.

Officials with the state agency will be joined on a “virtual dais” by representatives of San Diego Gas & Electric, the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services and Cal Fire during the discussion, according to CPUC public affairs.

While a quorum of commissioners and their staff may attend the briefing – which will be streamed online at...