Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service
Special to Village News 

San Diego falls well short of 10-year housing goals, but sees promising growth

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 8/7/2020 at 2:40am



A report released on the housing needs of San Diego recently found that the region has fallen drastically short of housing production goals, with less than half the goal number of dwellings constructed in the past 10 years.

San Diego’s 2020 Housing Inventory Annual Report, released Tuesday, July 28, pointed out glaring shortfalls, but also noted incentives for builders in the city which could potentially see a rise in construction.

“We’ve built a lot of momentum over the past few years by implementing housing reforms to spur more construction, with a focus on affordable and permane...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 08/07/2020 08:42