San Diego falls well short of 10-year housing goals, but sees promising growth

A report released on the housing needs of San Diego recently found that the region has fallen drastically short of housing production goals, with less than half the goal number of dwellings constructed in the past 10 years.

San Diego’s 2020 Housing Inventory Annual Report, released Tuesday, July 28, pointed out glaring shortfalls, but also noted incentives for builders in the city which could potentially see a rise in construction.

“We’ve built a lot of momentum over the past few years by implementing housing reforms to spur more construction, with a focus on affordable and permane...