San Diego Museum of Man changes name to San Diego Museum of Us

An anthropological museum in Balboa Park that was known as the Museum of Man for more than 40 years has a new name – the Museum of Us.

The renaming of the museum is part of a broader effort to reassess its role in the community and “a new identity that better reflects our work toward equity, inclusion and decolonization,” according to a museum statement.

Discussion of changing the name began as far back as 1991 after community members said the gendering of the museum’s name made some feel unwelcome. The name change announcement Sunday afternoon followed two years of discussion, s...