SeaWorld Entertainment announces revenue, attendance losses amid pandemic
Last updated 8/10/2020 at 2:10pm
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - SeaWorld Entertainment Monday, Aug. 10 announced major revenue and attendance declines in the second quarter stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
SeaWorld parks drew 300,000 guests during the quarter, down from 6.5 million guests from the year-ago second quarter. The company reported $18 million in revenue in the second quarter, down from $406 million during the same time last year. The company reported a net loss of $131 million during the second quarter.
The global public health crisis was cited as the major contributing factor, as all SeaWorld parks were...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)