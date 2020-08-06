Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

SeaWorld Entertainment announces revenue, attendance losses amid pandemic

 
Last updated 8/10/2020 at 2:10pm

   SAN DIEGO (CNS) - SeaWorld Entertainment Monday, Aug. 10 announced major revenue and attendance declines in the second quarter stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

   SeaWorld parks drew 300,000 guests during the quarter, down from 6.5 million guests from the year-ago second quarter. The company reported $18 million in revenue in the second quarter, down from $406 million during the same time last year. The company reported a net loss of $131 million during the second quarter.

   The global public health crisis was cited as the major contributing factor, as all SeaWorld parks were...



