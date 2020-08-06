Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Coaches push for college football as cracks emerge

 
Last updated 8/10/2020 at 4:35pm

AC Sports

RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

President Donald Trump on Monday joined a U.S. senator and a number of coaches calling to save the college football season from a pandemic-forced shutdown as supporters pushed the premise that the players are safer because of their sport.

There was speculation two of the five most powerful conferences - the Big Ten and the Pac-12 - might call off their fall seasons and explore the possibility of spring football.

The Mountain West became the second conference in the NCAA's Football Bowl Subdivison to do just that, joining the Mid-American Conference...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

