Toth signs with Tacoma Stars

Chris Toth will be a member of the Tacoma Stars for the 2020-2021 Major Arena Soccer League season.

The Stars’ signing of the 2007 Fallbrook High School graduate was announced July 24. Toth had spent the previous two seasons with the Ontario Fury and began his MASL career with the San Diego Sockers.

“I’m really excited to be with the Stars and for my career to excel with them,” Toth said.

“I’ve been playing against them for a long time, and I’m real familiar with them,” Toth said. “I’m just excited to get to work with them.”

Toth became a free agent after the 2019-202...