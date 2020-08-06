Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Toth signs with Tacoma Stars

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 8/7/2020 at 3:11am



Chris Toth will be a member of the Tacoma Stars for the 2020-2021 Major Arena Soccer League season.

The Stars’ signing of the 2007 Fallbrook High School graduate was announced July 24. Toth had spent the previous two seasons with the Ontario Fury and began his MASL career with the San Diego Sockers.

“I’m really excited to be with the Stars and for my career to excel with them,” Toth said.

“I’ve been playing against them for a long time, and I’m real familiar with them,” Toth said. “I’m just excited to get to work with them.”

Toth became a free agent after the 2019-202...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020