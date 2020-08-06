California eyes 11 police reforms after George Floyd's death

DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO (AP) - California lawmakers are pushing to enact nearly a dozen policing reform laws driven by nationwide outrage and protests after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis in May. Lawmakers have until Aug. 31 to approve and send legislation to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The bills include:

CHOKEHOLDS

AB1196 by Assemblyman Mike Gipson, D-Carson, would bar law enforcement agencies from using carotid restraints, chokeholds or similar techniques.

The California Police Chiefs Association initially called for banning the carotid and chokeholds, but withdre...