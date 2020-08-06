California quake alerts to be standard on Android phones

SACRAMENTO (AP) - California's earthquake early warnings will be a standard feature on all Android phones, bypassing the need for users to download the state's MyShake app in order to receive alerts, the Governor's Office of Emergency Services said.

The state worked with the U.S. Geological Survey and Google, the maker of Android, to build the quake alerts into all phones that run the commonplace operating system. The deal was expected to be announced Tuesday.

"This announcement means that California's world-class earthquake early warning system will be a standard function on every Android...