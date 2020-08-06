Vote nears on resuming eviction proceedings in California

ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Eviction and foreclosure proceedings in California could resume Sept. 1, California's chief justice announced Tuesday, putting pressure on the state Legislature to pass a law by the end of the month to prevent what many fear could be an "eviction tsunami" similar to the bursting of the housing bubble a decade ago.

The coronaivrus pandemic has prompted government-ordered shutdowns of most businesses, causing more than 9.7 million Californians to file for unemployment benefits since March and preventing many tenants from paying their rent.

The Ju...