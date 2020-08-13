Donna Lee Gilmore, 77, wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend raced into the arms of Jesus Saturday, July 25, 2020. God has a new cheerleader in heaven encouraging us in running the race for our Lord down here.

Donna was born Oct. 21, 1942, in Pocatello, Idaho, to her parents Lee and Jean Meadows. Donna was the oldest of four: Linda, Jan and Tom. She loved sharing life and love with her incredible husband Bob and was central in the excitement of her five children's lives: Wendy, Suzanne, Anne, Daniel and David. She was the grandmother of 33 grandchildren and six...