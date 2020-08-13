ESCONDIDO – Buying a home is often the largest purchase people will make in their lifetime. And saving $100,000 on your next home sounds crazy, right? While saving up for a six-figure milestone down payment may be a challenge for some, it is not actually impossible.

How to save $100k to buy your new home

1. Learn to be like the “millionaire next door.”

If you want to save $100,000, you’re going to have to adjust your mindset first. According to the book “The Millionaire Next Door” by Thomas J. Stanley, millionaires are quietly setting up a life of wealth instead of being dis...