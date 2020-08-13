Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Jade Ingham earns Gold Award, highest honor in Girl Scouting

 
Last updated 8/13/2020 at 6:20pm

Jade Ingham is a Gold Award winning Girl Scout.

FALLBROOK – Girl Scout Jade Ingham, a 2020 Fallbrook High School graduate, has earned the prestigious Gold Award, the pinnacle of the Girl Scout leadership experience. To achieve the Gold Award, Girl Scouts create sustainable projects that impact local and global issues.

To earn her Gold Award, Ingham addressed an unmet need: she created a Life Skills Club at Fallbrook High School to prepare students for essential adulthood responsibilities such as budgeting and filing taxes.

Through her weekly club meetings, after-school workshops and presentations to high school seniors, she made a la...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

