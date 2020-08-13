Revised tentative map for Meadowood approved

A revised tentative parcel map for Pardee Homes’ Meadowood development has been approved.

The revision was approved by San Diego County Department of Planning and Development Services director Mark Wardlaw July 21, and placed on the July 31 planning commission agenda to determine whether any member of the planning commission or the public desired a hearing. When no hearing was requested Wardlaw’s decision became effective. The revision does not change the map itself but alters conditions regarding the timing of off-site road improvements.

In January 2012, the county Board of Supervisor...