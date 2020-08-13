Time to sign up for chamber golf tournament

Seen at the 2019 Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce golf tournament are, from left, Sue Mintun, Tom Mintun, Eva Marie Vargo and Brian Bingham, at Pala Mesa Resort.

FALLBROOK – All golfers are invited to register for the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce's annual Charity Golf Tournament at Pala Mesa Resort, Friday, Sept. 25. The fun starts midday, with check-in at 11 a.m. and shotgun start at 1 p.m.

Tournament play is enhanced by lunch, an opportunity drawing, a virtual silent auction, contests and golf awards. A portion of the proceeds will benefit REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship Program, a local nonprofit where children and adults with disabilities learn how to ride horses and have fun doing it.

Additionally, the putting contest will be coordinated by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library to also benefit REINS.

Several sponsorships are being offered, including the opportunity to sponsor a veteran to play. For more information regarding the tournament, to make a donation or sign up to play, contact the Fallbrook Chamber office at 760-728-5845 or online at http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org.

