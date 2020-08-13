Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Haunted Hallows of Fallbrook to support 'Hope for Marilyn'

 
Last updated 8/13/2020 at 3:46am

FALLBROOK – The Haunted Hallows of Fallbrook will be open Oct. 23-31, from 6-9 p.m., in support of "Hope for Marilyn."

With his Halloween creation, Jeff Woodrey plans to raise money for a 12-year-old girl named Marilyn who lives in Rainbow with her family. Marilyn was diagnosed with stage 3 Hodgkin's lymphoma and is currently going through aggressive treatments to fight the disease.

Admission is free, but donations are welcomed. All state and county safety precautions will be in place, and social distancing and all rules must be followed.

Haunted Hallows of Fallbrook is located at...



