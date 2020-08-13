Pala Casino Spa Resort presents a Toast to the Rat Pack: Dean, Frank & Sammy

PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort announced the newest addition to the popular Superstar Impostors Concert Series, A Toast to the Rat Pack: Dean, Frank & Sammy is coming to the Starlight Theater Friday, Aug. 14.

Back by popular demand, A Toast to the Rat Pack takes audiences on a musical journey featuring the greatest hits from the legendary Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. Drift back to a tuxedoed, glamorous era when every night was a party. The high-energy show honors the 1960s heyday of the Rat Pack’s legendary Las Vegas concerts. Featuring a four-piece band, these three...