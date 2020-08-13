Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Associated Press 

Israel and United Arab Emirates establish historic diplomatic ties

 
Last updated 8/13/2020 at 12:36pm

JERUSALEM (AP) â€” Israel and the United Arab Emirates announced Thursday they are establishing full diplomatic relations in a U.S.-brokered deal that required Israel to halt its contentious plan to annex occupied West Bank land sought by the Palestinians.

The historic deal delivered a key foreign policy victory to President Donald Trump as he seeks re-election and reflected a changing Middle East in which shared concerns about archenemy Iran have largely overtaken traditional Arab support for the Palestinians.

A spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said the deal amounts to â...



