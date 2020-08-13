Affordable and Quality Home Care Services helps area residents

Older adults in Fallbrook and all over the county struggle to maintain their independence and living style as they grow older. Affordable and Quality Home Care Services, 1667 S. Mission Road, Suite AA, in Fallbrook assists older adults by assessing their individual needs and creating a plan to help each older adult thrive in the comfort of their own home.

Carlos Perez, the owner of Affordable and Quality Home Care Services, has worked in the health care industry for 30 years, serving older adults in the community.

Perez said after seeing his father work in health care and medicine in the community, he was inspired to follow in his footsteps. Perez worked at Fallbrook Hospital from 1990 until its closing in 2014.

While working at Fallbrook Hospital, Perez noticed that seniors didn't always have familial support after being discharged. When they left the hospital, they didn't have the help that they needed to improve their conditions from home. Seeing these people struggle motivated Perez to begin a company that could help them improve from the comfort of their own home, so he opened Affordable and Quality Home Care Services in 2008.

Not only was Perez running a new business at this time, he was also still working at the hospital. After the hospital's closing, he was able to focus solely on growing his business and helping as many older adults as possible. Now, Perez employs 20-30 caregivers, and they assist older adults all over the county, from North San Diego County to Southwest Riverside County.

Perez said, "Our goal has always been to be known in the community as a provider of good care, a company that provides passionate care."

The caregivers working at Affordable and Quality Home Care are registered with the state and have passed a background check. They also complete a variety of classes taken to ensure the highest quality of care is provided. Perez said he ensures that the company and his employees are trusted, and they all share the common goal to help assist older adults in the community.

The caregivers assist each client based on their individual needs. Some older adults need less help than others, and some need assistance doing most of their daily activities. These caregivers provide a variety of services including bathing the client, driving, cooking and light housekeeping. They also motivate their clients to maintain a level of independence by taking them grocery shopping and encouraging them to perform tasks they enjoy, like gardening. They work to keep each older adult living as comfortably as possible.

Perez said, "The best part of the job is watching our patients' lives improve and being able to change their lives for the better."

He said that it's not just the services they provide that change the lives of each patient, it's also the simple things like having someone to sit down with and talk to at the dinner table. Being able to talk to another person about their day and share a meal can help older adults with their mental health.

His business' mission statement is, "Affordable and Quality Home Care Services LLC is committed to providing high quality, client-centered and affordable home care services to its clients to assist them to lead dignified and independent lives in the comfort and safety of their own homes. Their individual needs are carefully assessed, understood and met through the selective assignment of qualified, trustworthy and compassionate personnel."

Perez said he is committed to assisting older adults in Fallbrook and across the county maintain their independence and making a difference in the lives of each and every patient.

For more information, contact Affordable and Quality Home Care Services at 760-622-8042 or call Carlos Perez at 760-468-3075.