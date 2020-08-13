Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

FPUD to replace backflow prevention devices

 
When the Fallbrook Public Utility District approved FPUD’s 2020-2021 budget $500,000 was appropriated for the district’s valve replacement program. The July 27 FPUD board meeting reallocated some of that amount for the purchase of backflow prevention devices.

“It’s just a project to maintain and upgrade some of the backflow devices,” Jack Bebee, general manager of FPUD, said.

The specific 5-0 board vote was to approve the purchase of 260 backflow prevention devices totaling $109,892.93 including sales tax. The plan is to reallocate $200,000 from the valve replacement program to th...



