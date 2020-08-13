Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Jose A. Alvarez
San Diego County Communications Office 

'Promotoras' work in Latino communities to prevent spread of COVID-19

 
Last updated 8/13/2020 at 5:27am



Community health workers, known as “promotoras,” started working in local Latino communities throughout San Diego County recently to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Promotoras are longtime and trusted residents of the communities they serve.

The first group began doing contact tracing in the South Bay. Their role is to contact people who were in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, ask them to quarantine themselves and guide them through the quarantine process.

Teams of promotoras who speak English and Spanish are being deployed into Latino communities that are...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

