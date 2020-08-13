Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Julie Reeder 

Ex-FBI lawyer to plead guilty to making false statement in predicate to Trump-Russia probe

 
Last updated 8/15/2020 at 11:14am



WASHINGTON (AP and Village News staff) — A former FBI lawyer plans to plead guilty to making a false statement in the first criminal case arising from U.S. Attorney John Durham's investigation into the probe of ties between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign, his lawyer said Friday.

Kevin Clinesmith is accused of altering a government email about former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page who was a target of secret FBI surveillance, according to documents filed in Washington's federal court.  His lawyer, Justin Shur, told The Associated Press that Clinesmith intends to plead guilty to th...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

