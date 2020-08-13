Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Associated Press 

Federal appeals court: Male-only draft is constitutional

 
Last updated 8/13/2020 at 5:23pm



NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court in New Orleans upheld the constitutionality of the all-male military draft system Thursday, citing a 1981 U.S. Supreme Court decision.

In a decision that overturned a 2019 ruling by a Texas-based federal judge, a panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said “only the Supreme Court may revise its precedent.”

The case was argued in March and was the result of a lawsuit by the National Coalition for Men and two men challenging the male-only draft. They argued that the 1981 case was decided at a time when women were largel...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

