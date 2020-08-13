Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Aaron Morrison and Ashraf Khalil
The Associated Press 

March on Washington reconfigures to comply with coronavirus rules

 
Last updated 8/13/2020 at 4:53pm

AP photo/Charlie Riedel photo

In this June 19, file photo, the Rev. Al Sharpton addresses the crowd at a Juneteenth rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Amid widespread protests and unrest over the police killings of Black Americans, a national commemoration of the 1963 civil rights March on Washington is being reconfigured to comply with coronavirus protocols in the District of Columbia.

Although many marchers will arrive via charter buses from surrounding communities Friday, Aug. 28, the Rev. Al Sharpton, one of the organizers, will ask some to join satellite marches planned in states that are considered hot spots for COVID-19.

"We're following protocol," Sharpton told The Associated Press in an exclusive interview. "The objective is not...



