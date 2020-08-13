'One of us': South Asians celebrate Harris as VP choice

CHICAGO (AP) - Two words summed up Tamani Jayasinghe's exuberance for the first Indian American and Black woman to run for vice president: "Kamala Aunty."

That title of respect that goes beyond family in Asian circles immediately came to mind when Joe Biden announced Kamala Harris as his running mate. So the 27-year-old with Sri Lankan roots tweeted it as a wink to others who understood the significance of the term.

"The fact that she is both Black and brown is what makes this so exciting. The Asian American experience is one that is complicated and nuanced and robust," said Jayasinghe, w...