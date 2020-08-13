Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Associated Press 

S&P 500 again flirts with record high, closing just below

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 8/13/2020 at 5:33pm



NEW YORK (AP) - The S&P 500 again crossed above its record high but closed just below that level for the second day in a row. The index fell 0.2% Thursday after another day of wobbly, back-and-forth trading. Earlier, it briefly crossed above 3,386.15. That's the record closing level it set in February, before investors appreciated how much devastation the coronavirus pandemic would cause the global economy.

Treasury yields were higher following an auction of 30-year bonds and after a report showed that 963,000 U.S. workers filed for unemployment benefits last week. It's an incredibly high...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 08/13/2020 22:51