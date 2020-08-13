Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Vladimir Isachenkov and Daria Litvinova
The Associated Press 

Scientists uneasy as Russia approves 1st coronavirus vaccine

 
Last updated 8/13/2020 at 5:25pm



Russia became the first country to approve a coronavirus vaccine, Tuesday, Aug. 11, a move that was met with international skepticism and unease because the shots have only been studied in dozens of people.

President Vladimir Putin announced the Health Ministry’s approval and said one of his two adult daughters already was inoculated. He said the vaccine underwent the necessary tests and was shown to provide lasting immunity to the coronavirus, although Russian authorities have offered no proof to back up claims of safety or effectiveness.

“I know it has proven efficient and forms a s...



