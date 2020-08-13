County releases guidance on reopening waivers for TK-6 schools

San Diego County’s public health officer has announced guidance for local school districts that may opt to participate in the waiver process that could allow some TK-6 schools to reopen in counties on the statewide coronavirus monitoring list

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on July 17 that schools in counties that have been on the state’s coronavirus monitoring list may operate through distance learning only until the county has been off the state’s list for at least 14 days.

In counties on the list, California Department of Public Health guidance does allow a district superintendent, a...