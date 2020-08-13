Eight Cool Zones, including one in Fallbrook, open through Friday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - County officials Saturday, Aug. 15 announced the location of several ``Cool Zones,'' mostly in the hottest areas, where seniors and others can gather in air-conditioned buildings during the ongoing heatwave.

Safety measures will be in place to protect the health of visitors and staff, such as temperature checks, wearing of face coverings, and social distancing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the county Health and Human Services Agency. Time limits may be in place because of limited capacity.

The Cool Zones will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Saturd...