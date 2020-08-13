Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Eight Cool Zones, including one in Fallbrook, open through Friday

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 8/15/2020 at 11:49am

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - County officials Saturday, Aug. 15 announced the location of several ``Cool Zones,'' mostly in the hottest areas, where seniors and others can gather in air-conditioned buildings during the ongoing heatwave.

Safety measures will be in place to protect the health of visitors and staff, such as temperature checks, wearing of face coverings, and social distancing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the county Health and Human Services Agency. Time limits may be in place because of limited capacity.

The Cool Zones will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Saturd...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 08/16/2020 03:50