Fallbrook reports 349 coronavirus cases

Fallbrook’s coronavirus infection rate has inched up again in the last week.

The 92028 ZIP code, which also includes the communities of De Luz and Rainbow, now has 349 total coronavirus cases as of Aug. 10, and about seven-tenths of 1% of the area’s population has tested positive for the virus.

That’s an increase of 45 new cases since last week, when 92028 had recorded 304 cases, or an infection rate of 620.3 cases per 100,000.

The area, previously one of the least affected by the virus, began recording an uptick in infections in June, and has been roughly in the middle of the county...