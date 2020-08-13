Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook School of the Arts partners with San Diego Book Arts Alliance

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 8/13/2020 at 1:43pm

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook School of the Arts and San Diego Book Arts have established a partnership to collaborate in the development of programs and to expand the reach and missions of both organizations.

Founded in 1997, Fallbrook School of the Arts is a nonprofit arts education facility serving culturally diverse individuals of all skill levels, from children to adults. Fallbrook School of the Arts, with its large classrooms and established programs, is a place where creativity is stimulated in people of all walks of life and virtually all ages.

San Diego Book Arts was established by a...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 08/13/2020 22:52