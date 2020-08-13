Fallbrook School of the Arts partners with San Diego Book Arts Alliance

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook School of the Arts and San Diego Book Arts have established a partnership to collaborate in the development of programs and to expand the reach and missions of both organizations.

Founded in 1997, Fallbrook School of the Arts is a nonprofit arts education facility serving culturally diverse individuals of all skill levels, from children to adults. Fallbrook School of the Arts, with its large classrooms and established programs, is a place where creativity is stimulated in people of all walks of life and virtually all ages.

San Diego Book Arts was established by a...