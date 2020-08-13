Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service
Special to Valley News 

Former HSI agent from Bonsall sentenced for money laundering, tax evasion

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 8/13/2020 at 6:01am



A former investigator with the Department of Homeland Security was sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison for taking drug money seized during his work as a federal agent, then laundering the funds that he used for personal expenses.

Tyrone Cedric Duren, 50, who pleaded guilty to nearly 20 federal counts in 2019, was sentenced to 130 months in custody, plus three years of supervised release.

U.S. District Judge John Houston also ordered the forfeiture of Duren’s Bonsall home, a $275,000 money judgment and restitution to the Internal Revenue Service, according to the U.S. atto...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 08/13/2020 22:52