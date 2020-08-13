Former HSI agent from Bonsall sentenced for money laundering, tax evasion

A former investigator with the Department of Homeland Security was sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison for taking drug money seized during his work as a federal agent, then laundering the funds that he used for personal expenses.

Tyrone Cedric Duren, 50, who pleaded guilty to nearly 20 federal counts in 2019, was sentenced to 130 months in custody, plus three years of supervised release.

U.S. District Judge John Houston also ordered the forfeiture of Duren’s Bonsall home, a $275,000 money judgment and restitution to the Internal Revenue Service, according to the U.S. atto...