Fourth consecutive day of sub-100 per 100,000 case rate in SD County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - For the fourth day in a row, San Diego County public health officials Saturday, Aug. 15 reported a case rate of fewer than 100 positive COVID-19 tests per 100,000 people, however, the state said it will have to review data before removing the county from its monitoring list.

Previously, county and state officials had said if the rate stays below 100 per 100,000 people -- it was 94.7 Saturday -- for three consecutive days, the county would officially be removed from that list. After an additional 14 consecutive days below that number, K-12 schools could potentially reope...