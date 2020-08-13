Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Governor says San Diego County could exit state monitoring list by Tuesday

 
Last updated 8/17/2020 at 6:23pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - After six straight days of San Diego County public health officials reporting a case rate of fewer than 100 positive COVID-19 tests per 100,000 people, Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday, Aug. 17 said it was ``very likely'' the county would come off the state's monitoring list tomorrow.

The county reported a rate of 89.9 positive cases per 100,000 people, along with 282 new positive cases Monday, raising the region's total to 34,960 cases. No new deaths were reported and the total number of deaths remains at 626.

Of the state's 58 counties, 42 remain on the state's monitoring...



