Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz
Associate Editor 

Major crash reported at South Mission and 76

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 8/15/2020 at 4:46pm

North County Fire crews were responding Saturday afternoon to a major crash involving multiple vehicles south of Fallbrook.

The four-vehicle crash was reported at 1:56 p.m. on eastbound state Route 76 just west of South Mission Road, according to North County Fire Capt. John Choi.

Two people were taken by ambulance to Palomar Medical Center with serious injuries, Choi said, and an additional three were taken to local hospitals with less severe injuries.

North County Fire said on Twitter around 2:15 p.m. that traffic was impacted, and advised motorists to use an alternate route.

At 3:45 p.m....



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 08/16/2020 03:50