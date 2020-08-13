Major crash reported at South Mission and 76

North County Fire crews were responding Saturday afternoon to a major crash involving multiple vehicles south of Fallbrook.

The four-vehicle crash was reported at 1:56 p.m. on eastbound state Route 76 just west of South Mission Road, according to North County Fire Capt. John Choi.

Two people were taken by ambulance to Palomar Medical Center with serious injuries, Choi said, and an additional three were taken to local hospitals with less severe injuries.

North County Fire said on Twitter around 2:15 p.m. that traffic was impacted, and advised motorists to use an alternate route.

At 3:45 p.m....