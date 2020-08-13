Power outages ordered amid San Diego County heatwave

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Temperatures soared into the triple digits again Monday, Aug. 17 in parts of San Diego County amid a heatwave expected to last through at least mid-week, with rotating power outages potentially on tap for more than 100,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers to counter a spike in electricity demand.

High pressure over the southwestern United States will continue ushering in the scorching heat through at least Thursday, according to the National Weather Service, which has posted an excessive heat warning until 10 p.m. Thursday in San Diego County's valleys, mountains and...