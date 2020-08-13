Rainbow approves changes to Bonsall Oaks security agreement

In October 2016, the security agreement for what was then called the Polo Club was changed from a performance bond to a lien contract which prohibits the construction of any improvements, the selling of any lots in the subdivision or the issuance of permits before the lien contract is replaced by a security bond. The proposed subdivision is now called Bonsall Oaks, and the current ownership will be replacing a lien contract with a security bond for the first phase of the project.

The amended security agreement requires approval of both the San Diego County Board of Supervisors and the Rain...