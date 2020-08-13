Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

Rolling blackouts possible through Wednesday, state officials say

 
Last updated 8/16/2020 at 3:53pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The California Independent System Operator issued a statewide Flex Alert, a call for voluntary electricity conservation, beginning

today and extending through Wednesday.

The Flex Alerts are in effect from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day, Cal-ISO said.

"A persistent, record-breaking heat wave in California and the western states is causing a strain on supplies, and consumers should be

prepared for likely rolling outages during the late afternoons and early evenings through Wednesday," the agency said. "There is not a sufficient

amount of energy to meet the high amounts of demand...



