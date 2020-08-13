San Diego County Supervisors hear from public regarding 2020-21 county budget

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors, Monday, Aug. 10, received an overview of the $6.4 billion, fiscal year 2020-21 budget and also heard from residents on spending priorities.

During the teleconference hearing, more than 20 residents who called in asked supervisors to consider defunding the Sheriff's Department, increasing rental assistance, and strengthening a newly created Office of Equity and Racial Justice.

The COVID-19 public health crisis pushed back the formal budget approval, which normally happens in June.

County leaders have described COVID-19 as their top budgetary prior...