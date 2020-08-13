SD County continues to report positive COVID-19 case trends

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - For the fifth day in a row, San Diego County public health officials reported a case rate of fewer than 100 positive COVID-19 tests

per 100,000 people - however, the state said it will have to review the data before removing the county from its monitoring list.

Previously, county and state officials had said if the rate stays below 100 per 100,000 people (it was 91.9 Sunday) for three consecutive days, the county would officially be removed from that list. After an additional 14 consecutive days below that number, K-12 schools could potentially reopen for in-person teachin...