SOF dedicates bench to Windbigler

New parkette honors SOF supporter

Save Our Forest volunteers work on landscaping for the new parkette in front of the Fallbrook School of the Arts on Alvarado Street. A bench was added Aug. 5 in honor of longtime SOF supporter Rick Windbigler.

FALLBROOK – Another small park has grown up on Alvarado Street. This parkette actually came from a problem, which is often the case in life, causing a resident to take action.

Located at the Fallbrook Arts Inc. property at 310 E. Alvarado St., the problem was erupting asphalt due to the tree seeking surface moisture and poor drainage in other paved areas. Trees do need deep watering or else this issue occurs, a lesson well learned.

Repaving and root pruning was the answer. Planted in 1997 by Save Our Forest, these mature trees were worth trying to save. SOF worked with Fallbrook Arts I...