Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

State officials keep watchful eye on power grid after rolling blackouts

 
Last updated 8/15/2020 at 11:35am

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Managers of California's power grid were anticipating another day of high electricity demand Saturday, Aug. 15, one day after initiating rolling blackouts for the first time since 2001.

After a day that saw triple-digit temperatures in many parts of the state, the California Independent System Operator declared a Stage 3 Emergency at 8 p.m. Friday and directed utility companies to initiate rotating outages throughout California.

San Diego Gas & Electric announced at 7 p.m. that CAL-ISO had directed it to begin rotating, one-hour service interruptions in San Diego...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

