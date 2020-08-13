Stretch of scorching heat begins in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Scorching heat is expected everywhere except the coast in San Diego County today and a brutal stretch of temperatures is not expected to relent until the middle of next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Building high pressure over the southwestern United States will usher in scorching temperatures for the next five to six days, with the peak of the heat expected today through Monday, forecasters said.

The NWS issued an excessive heat warning that will be in effect until 9 p.m. Monday in the county valleys and mountains. The warning will be in place unt...