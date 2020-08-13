Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Stretch of scorching heat begins in San Diego County

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 8/14/2020 at 2:41pm

Village News/Shane Gibson

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Scorching heat is expected everywhere except the coast in San Diego County today and a brutal stretch of temperatures is not expected to relent until the middle of next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Building high pressure over the southwestern United States will usher in scorching temperatures for the next five to six days, with the peak of the heat expected today through Monday, forecasters said.

The NWS issued an excessive heat warning that will be in effect until 9 p.m. Monday in the county valleys and mountains. The warning will be in place unt...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020