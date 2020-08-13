Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jerry Maurer
Fallbrook resident 

Compare JFK and Reagan

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 8/13/2020 at 3:11pm



Presidents J.F. Kennedy, a Democrat, and Ronald Reagan, a Republican: I agree with them.

They knew the Constitution was and is a great document.

They believed in free trade, capitalism and the support of our great ally, Israel.

Each believed only U.S. citizens should be allowed to vote in U.S. elections and of course, “one man, one vote.” To make it happen, each knew identity checks at the polls would be necessary but in no way wanted to prevent any American from voting, and of course, none were.

Neither felt homosexuality was right but did not hate homosexuals nor try to forbid the...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 08/13/2020 22:52