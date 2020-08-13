Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Re: Open Our Schools [Village News, letter, 7/30/20]

 
I think this article was uninformed, unintelligent and irresponsible.

I've been reading the news for many weeks about children affected by the virus, and now the article about the children at a Georgia YMCA camp. Out of 364 staffers and attendees tested, 260 had the virus and had acquired it in a matter of days.

I had been accepting of Jim Desmond being my county supervisor, but now I will consider Jim Desmond just another stupid Trump lackey.

How about a retraction?

Len Berkstresser

Fallbrook resident



 

