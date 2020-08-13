Students should head back-to-school

Over the last four months there have been many unknowns regarding COVID-19, but as time has progressed, people have learned a lot too.

They’ve learned that those with underlying health conditions are more susceptible to the virus. They’ve learned that children are rarely affected by the virus, and they’ve learned how to better treat the virus. They need to thoughtfully apply what they’ve learned how to prevent the spread, how to treat, who are more and who are less vulnerable to long term impacts. They need to apply that knowledge and learn live with coronavirus.

It does not need to be a choice. Residents can have both public health, safety and the economy open.

There will always be risks with life, and residents need a smart approach to safely and responsibly allow openings for business, churches and schools. My whole life as an airline pilot people have taken the risk of boarding the plane. I make calculations based on dozens of different variables in order to make sure everyone arrived at the final destination, safely.

We have 1,200 beds set aside for COVID-19 patients in San Diego County. Even at the peak, half of them were never used, which is great news. The numbers continue to trend down, and only about 10% of those in the hospital are there for the coronavirus.

Because of this trend, the county must get children back to school. I believe, especially for younger students, in-person instruction is the best way for most children to learn. It is dangerous to not have schools open. School is where, often, parents learn their child needs a hearing aid or they need glasses, and sadly, schools are the No. 1 reporter of child abuse.

It denies children essential mental, social and physical outlets by closing schools during arguably the most critical time in their developmental lives. The closures of schools will have damaging effects on the future.