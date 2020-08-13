Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Driver who struck pedestrians in North County sentenced to more than 30 years

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 8/17/2020 at 12:10pm



VISTA (CNS) - A man who intentionally struck a half-dozen pedestrians with an SUV in North County in attacks that occurred days apart was sentenced Monday, Aug. 17 to more than 30 years in state prison.

Michael Dorman, 30, who struck two people on Dec. 4, 2016, in San Marcos and 10 days later ran down four people in Vista, pleaded guilty to six attempted murder counts.

In the first incident, Dorman struck a married couple in the parking lot of a Home Depot store, while the second crime involved four pedestrians struck at various locations throughout Vista, according to prosecutors....



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 08/17/2020 23:16