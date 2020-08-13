Driver who struck pedestrians in North County sentenced to more than 30 years

VISTA (CNS) - A man who intentionally struck a half-dozen pedestrians with an SUV in North County in attacks that occurred days apart was sentenced Monday, Aug. 17 to more than 30 years in state prison.

Michael Dorman, 30, who struck two people on Dec. 4, 2016, in San Marcos and 10 days later ran down four people in Vista, pleaded guilty to six attempted murder counts.

In the first incident, Dorman struck a married couple in the parking lot of a Home Depot store, while the second crime involved four pedestrians struck at various locations throughout Vista, according to prosecutors....